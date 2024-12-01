Essegian’s six 3s power Nebraska past North Florida 103-72 as Huskers prepare for Big 10 opener

LINCOLN, Neb, (AP) — Connor Essegian knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers for the second-straight game and Nebraska rolled to a 103-72 win over North Florida in the Cornhuskers’ final tune-up before opening Big 10 Conference play. Essegian scored a career-high 29-points and knocked down 6 of 15 from beyond the arc in a 96-79 win over South Dakota on Wednesday. Against the Ospreys he was an efficient 6-for-8 from distance to post 22 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.