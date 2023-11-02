Esports competitors keen to mingle at village and win medals at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thursday marked the first day of esports competitions at the Pan American Games in Santiago, with some of the best in the Americas competing for medals in eFootball 2023, an evolution of the game known as PES by Konami, and Dota 2, a multiplayer online battle arena title made by Valve. The two games are among the most popular in the world. More than 120 competitors from 25 countries are fighting for the first ever Pan American esports gold, silver and bronze medals until Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.