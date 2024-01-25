ESPN’s John Schriffen takes over as White Sox’s TV play-by-play announcer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a multiyear contract with ESPN’s John Schriffen to be their TV play-by-play announcer. The 39-year-old Schriffen replaces Jason Benetti, who took a similar job with the Detroit Tigers in November. He will call games with longtime analyst Steve Stone for NBC Sports Chicago. Schriffen says it was “exciting to learn and just feel” chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s “passion for the team” when they met in Arizona last weekend. Schriffen joined ESPN in 2020. He has called select Saturday and Sunday games for ESPN Radio’s MLB national broadcasts since 2022. Schriffen plans to call the majority of Chicago’s games but did not have an exact number. He says the White Sox are his top priority. But he hopes to keep working for ESPN in the offseason.

