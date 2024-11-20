ESPN will present NBA alternate broadcast with Disney characters during Knicks-Spurs game on Dec. 25

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Mickey Mouse and many of Disney’s iconic characters will be part of the NBA’s first animated alt-cast on Christmas Day. Disney and ESPN announced on Wednesday that the Dec. 25 game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will be on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+ as “Dunk the Halls.” Even though this is the first time with the NBA, ESPN has done alternate animated broadcasts for NFL and NHL games.

