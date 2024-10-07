ESPN hires Shams Charania to replace Adrian Wojnarowski as senior NBA insider

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Shams Charania has been hired as ESPN’s senior NBA insider, replacing his mentor Adrian Wojnarowski. Charania announced the move on social media on Monday. Wojnarowski announced on Sept. 18 he was leaving ESPN to become the general manager of St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team. The 30-year old Charania has been at The Athletic since 2018 as well as doing on-air work for Stadium and FanDuel TV. He has also been a national NBA insider for Yahoo Sports. Charania and Wojnarowski worked together at Yahoo from 2015 through 2017.

