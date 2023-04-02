Espinoza’s PK goals lift San Jose over Houston 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored twice on penalty kicks to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo. Espinoza’s first PK goal came in the seventh minute and the San Jose (3-2-1) lead stood until Amine Bassi scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for Dallas (2-3-0) to knot the score at halftime. Espinoza’s match-winner came in the 65th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.