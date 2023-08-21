Espinoza scores lone goal in Earthquakes’ 1-0 win over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored late in the first half and Daniel de Sousa Britto made it stand up as the San Jose Earthquakes edged the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 as the league returned to action after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play. Neither team scored until Espinoza found the net in the 43rd minute, using an assist from Jeremy Ebobisse to score his 12th goal of the season. Espinoza is in a four-way tie for second place in the race for the Golden Boot, one behind the 13 goals of reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC. San Jose (9-7-8) also beat Vancouver (8-8-7) 2-1 in March and has won three straight in the series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.