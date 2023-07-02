Espinoza scores late to help Earthquakes tie Galaxy 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored late in the second half to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 2-2 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Espinoza’s ninth goal of the season came when he took a pass from Jackson Yueill and scored in the 81st minute to earn the Earthquakes (7-7-7) a point. The Galaxy (3-9-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Raheem Edwards used an assist from Douglas Costa in the 31st minute to score his first goal of the season. Jack Skahan took a pass from Carlos Akapo and scored his first of the season to knot the score in the 42nd minute. LA retook the lead two minutes into the second half on a goal by Preston Judd.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.