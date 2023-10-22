Espinoza helps Earthquakes grab playoff berth in 1-1 draw with Austin

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored a first-half goal to help San Jose earn a 1-1 draw with Austin FC and that was enough to get the Earthquakes into the postseason after the Houston Dynamo defeated the Portland Timbers. San Jose (10-10-14) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when Espinoza took a pass from Jeremy Ebobisse and scored his 13th goal of the season. It was Espinoza’s 26th goal contribution this season, second most in Earthquakes history. Owen Wolff used passes from Nick Lima and Sebastián Driussi in the 32nd minute to score his second goal of the campaign for Austin (10-15-9), knotting the score at halftime.

