Espinoza, Earthquakes hand LAFC first loss with 2-1 victory

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored two goals, the second coming on a late penalty kick, and the San Jose Earthquakes handed defending-champion Los Angeles FC its first loss of the season with a 2-1 victory. Espinoza scored eight minutes into the match to give San Jose (5-3-3) a 1-0 lead. Espinoza took passes from Jamiro Monteiro and Jeremy Ebobisse and scored his seventh goal of the season. Dénis Bouanga pulled LAFC (5-1-3) even in the 30th minute when he scored unassisted for his league-high-tying eighth goal of the season — joining the Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris and Espinoza in the race for the Golden Boot. Espinoza’s eighth goal came on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

