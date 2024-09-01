Espinal gets game-ending hit as the Reds beat the Brewers 4-3 in 11 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Santiago Espinal drove in Rece Hinds with an infield single in the 11th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Brewers on Sunday.

Hinds began the inning on second as the designated runner. He advanced on Will Benson’s groundout, and Reds manager David Bell sent Espinal up to hit for Noelvi Marte.

Espinal hit a grounder back up the middle that went off reliever Bryse Wilson (5-4), and Hinds scored without a throw.

Cincinnati had lost eight of 10. Alexis Díaz (2-5) got three outs for the win after he was tagged for seven runs, six earned, and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings over his last six appearances.

In the top of the 10th, designated runner Andruw Monasterio was thrown out by Jonathan India when he tried to score from third on Brice Turang’s groundball.

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl huts a fly ball to Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Brewer Hicklen during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete

Willy Adames hit his 28th homer for the NL Central-leading Brewers, and Joey Ortiz had two hits and scored two runs. Tobias Myers permitted three runs, two earned, and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Adames began the fourth inning with a drive to center against Brandon Williamson, tying it at 2. The shortstop homered in every game in the four-game series at Cincinnati.

Williamson was charged with two runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings. It was his first major league start for the left-hander since he hurt his shoulder in spring training.

Jake Fraley, who returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a right knee sprain, homered on Myers’ first pitch in the second to give the Reds an early lead.

Ortiz doubled and scored on Turang’s single in the fifth, lifting Milwaukee to a 3-2 lead.

Turang stole his 40th base in the fifth, becoming the ninth player in Brewers franchise history to reach that mark.

India singled and scored on TJ Friedl’s sacrifice fly in the fifth, tying it at 3.

MAKING MOVES

The Brewers recalled LHP DL Hall and OF Brewer Hicklen were recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: LHP Brent Suter was activated from the 15-day injured list. He pitched three scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Return home to face St. Louis on Monday. RHP Freddy Peralta (9-7, 3.70 ERA), who takes the mound for the series opener, has a 1.59 ERA in three starts this season against St. Louis.

Reds: Have not yet named a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Astros.

