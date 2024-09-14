Espanyol’s Puado hits hat trick in win over Alaves

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Forward Javi Puado has scored a hat trick to lead Espanyol to a 3-2 win at home over Alaves in the Spanish league. It was a second straight win for the newly promoted Espanyol on Saturday. Ayoze Pérez struck late for Villarreal to win at Mallorca 2-1 with his third goal in five games since joining the team.

