Espanyol ends losing streak with draw against Cadiz in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has halted its losing streak but couldn’t leave the relegation zone after drawing at home against Cadiz 0-0 in the Spanish league. The result leaves Espanyol in 18th place, two points from safety with eight matches remaining. Cadiz moved to 14th, four points clear from the relegation zone. Espanyol had lost six straight since February. The game against Cadiz was its third under new coach Luis Garcia. The club from Barcelona has a demanding schedule to the end with games against Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla. Cadiz has won one of its last seven league matches.

