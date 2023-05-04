Espanyol closer to relegation in Spain after loss to Sevilla

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has slipped closer to relegation in the Spanish league after a 3-2 loss at Sevilla. It was Espanyol’s eighth defeat in its past 10 games. It left the club in second-to-last-place and three points from safety with five games remaining. Espanyol led 2-1 at halftime after an own-goal by Karim Rekik in the 29th minute and Javi Puado’s goal in the 43rd. Bryan Gil had opened the scoring for Sevilla in 22nd. The visitors equalized with a penalty kick converted by Lucas Ocampos in the 69th and took the lead with an 88th-minute winner by Pape Gueye.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.