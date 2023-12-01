Espada adds two new coaches to Astros staff, promotes Lopez to bench coach

HOUSTON (AP) — New Houston Astros manager Joe Espada has completed his coaching staff, retaining most of the group from last season and adding Dave Clark as first base coach and Jason Bell as quality assurance coach. Omar López, who had been the team’s first base coach since 2020, was promoted to bench coach. He managed Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. The 46-year-old was named Texas League manager of the year in 2018 when he led Double-A Corpus Christi to an 82-56 record and playoff berth. The 61-year-old Clark returns to the Astros after serving as the team’s third base coach from 2009-12 and first base coach in 2013.

