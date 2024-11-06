Escaping from a 121-loss hole will be hard. The White Sox have other MLB teams to use as a blueprint

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rock bottom proved to be even rockier than the Chicago White Sox ever dreamed. Now second-year general manager Chris Getz has the unenviable task of pulling the South Side out of the baseball abyss following a 121-loss season that was the worst in modern MLB history. Recent history shows that the massive rebuild won’t be easy, but it can be done. Fairly quickly, in fact. The Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are among the franchises that the White Sox can use as examples for how to improve in a hurry. Texas lost 102 games in 2021 before winning the World Series two seasons later.

