Ertz signs with Angel City after lengthy NWSL absence

Midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year contract with Angel City that will bring her back to the National Women’s Soccer League after a nearly two-year absence. Ertz has not played for an NWSL team since 2021 because of injuries and after taking time off for the birth of her son. Ertz was a free agent who last played in the league in 2021 for the Chicago Red Stars. She also recently returned to the U.S. national team for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland.

