Ertz signs with Angel City after lengthy NWSL absence

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
United States' Julie Ertz (8) and Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan (10) battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

Midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year contract with Angel City that will bring her back to the National Women’s Soccer League after a nearly two-year absence. Ertz has not played for an NWSL team since 2021 because of injuries and after taking time off for the birth of her son. Ertz was a free agent who last played in the league in 2021 for the Chicago Red Stars. She also recently returned to the U.S. national team for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland.

