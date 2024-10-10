Erstwhile holdout Jeremy Swayman gets start in net against Montreal in Bruins’ home opener

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman makes a glove save during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made his season debut for the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener on Thursday night. The start came just four days after signing a new $66 million contract and three after his first practice with the team. Backup Joonas Korpisalo played in Tuesday’s season-opening 6-4 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

