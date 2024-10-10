Erstwhile goalie holdout Jeremy Swayman gets 6-4 win against Montreal in Bruins’ home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made his season debut for the Boston Bruins in a 6-4 win over Montreal in the Bruins’ home opener. The start came just four days after signing a new $66 million contract and three after his first practice with the team. Backup Joonas Korpisalo played in Tuesday’s season-opening 6-4 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

