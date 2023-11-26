Errson makes 40 saves, stops all 4 shootout attempts in Flyers’ 1-0 win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Samuel Errson made 40 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped four more attempts in a shootout, Tyson Foerster scored in the fourth round of the tiebreaker and the Philadelphia Flyers outlasted the New York Islanders 1-0 on Saturday night.

Errson had his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL. He stopped Bo Horvat, Oliver Wahlstrom, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri in the shootout to help the Flyers snap a two-game skid.

Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves for the Islanders for this second shutout of the season.

In the shootout, Foerster skated in with speed and fired a shot past Sorokin on the glove side.

The Islanders had a scoring chance early on in the 3-on-three 3 when Simon Holmstrom was left alone in the slot, but the winger fired a wrist shot wide of the net. The Flyers best chance came after a chaotic sequence that resulted in Travis Konecny’s breakaway that Sorokin turned aside.

Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal each had a scoring chance in the second half of overtime, but Errson denied both attempts.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson had a great scoring opportunity in the final seconds of the third period when Brock Nelson won a faceoff and Ryan Pulock slid the puck over to Dobson, but Errson was up to the task once again.

Rasmus Ristolainen made his season debut after the Flyers activated the defenseman from long-term injured reserve prior to the game. The Finnish blueliner sustained an undisclosed injury that kept him sidelined since early on in training camp

UP NEXT:

Flyers: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Islanders: At New Jersey on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.