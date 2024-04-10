Errors on base of Kobe Bryant’s statue outside the Lakers’ arena have been corrected

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several errors on the marble base of the statue of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant outside the team’s downtown arena have been corrected. The changes were made in time for the Lakers’ regular-season home finale against Golden State. The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer were misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant’s 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach’s Decision.” There were also minor formatting mistakes in another spot.

