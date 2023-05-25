Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford will fight for undisputed welterweight championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas. Both boxers are undefeated. Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs. Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion. “Finally giving the fans what they want!” Spence posted on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.