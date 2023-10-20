Errant All Blacks wing Tele’a proves a point in World Cup semifinal after axing

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand winger Mark Tele’a has responded to being dropped for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals by producing a powerful performance in their semifinal thrashing of Argentina in Paris. Tele’a didn’t score a point in the All Blacks’ 44-6 win, unlike fellow wing Will Jordan who scored three tries, but Tele’a was even more outstanding. His willingness to work, especially around the ruck, and ability to get over the gainline and scatter the Pumas defense earned him a brilliant outing in an All Blacks career less than a year old.

