Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles title in Young’s final match before retiring

NEW YORK (AP) — Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (0), 7-5 victory over Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, who fell just short of a first Grand Slam title in his final match before retiring. Errani, who won a career Grand Slam in women’s doubles with fellow Italian Roberta Vinci, added her first career mixed doubles title Thursday to the Olympic gold medal in women’s doubles she won last month with Jasmine Paolini. Townsend and Young, who have been friends since they were kids, were given a wild card into the event for what was the 35-year-old Young’s final tournament.

