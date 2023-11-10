Ernie Els opens with 63 as he tries to cash in on Schwab Cup

PHOENIX (AP) — Ernie Els is looking for his own big payoff at the end of the PGA Tour Champions season. The Big Easy matched his best score on the senior circuit with a 63 in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The Schwab Cup already has been decided. Steve Stricker clinched the $1 million prize before the postseason even began. And then he had to pull out of the tournament because his father has been hospitalized. Els has a two-shot lead. A victory in the season finale would be worth $528,000, plus a $500,000 bonus for finishing second in the Schwab Cup.

