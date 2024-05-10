Ernie Els, 5 others in 6-way tie atop Regions Tradition after weather-delayed first round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is part of a six-way tie for the lead after the weather-delayed opening round of the Regions Tradition. Steve Flesch, Chris DiMarco, Padraig Harrington and Doug Barron all matched Els’ 5-under 67. The first round was delayed by more than three hours on Thursday and then halted with lightning in the area at Greystone. The 72-hole event is the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Els, who started on the 10th hole, eagled No. 18 to highlight a bogey-free round. Flesch, Harrington and Barron also had bogey-free rounds.

