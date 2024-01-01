Ernest Udeh’s first career double-double leads TCU past Texas A&M-Commerce 77-42

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ernest Udeh Jr. had 13 points and 18 rebounds for his first career double-double and TCU routed Texas A&M-Commerce 77-42. The 42 points allowed is tied for the second-fewest allowed in the Jamie Dixon era. TCU took its first double-digit lead of the game after just five minutes as Texas A&M-Commerce started 1 for 8 from the field. The Horned Frogs extended their lead to 27 points, 47-20, at the break. The Lions shot just 31% from the field in the half. TCU scored the opening nine points of the second half and added an 8-0 run to make it 64-22. Texas A&M-Commerce started the second half by making just 1 of 14 shots, a stretch that included nine straight misses. Avery Anderson III also scored 13 points for TCU.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.