Erling Haaland taken off at halftime after twisting his ankle in Man City’s 6-1 rout of Bournemouth

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was substituted at halftime in Manchester City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth after twisting an ankle. City manager Pep Guardiola said he withdrew the striker as a precaution but it was too soon to tell if Haaland would be available for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Young Boys. Haaland pulled up in discomfort when making a run in the box in the first half. City did not confirm which ankle the Norway striker hurt. Haaland has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season. He scored two in last week’s 3-0 win against Manchester United.

