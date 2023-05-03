Erling Haaland sets Premier League goal scoring record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has set a Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over West Ham. The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead. Haaland had equaled the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole last Sunday at Fulham with his 34th goal of the season. He moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

