Erling Haaland scores 2 as Man City opens Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Erling Haaland is back scoring again for Manchester City. The Norway striker dispatched clinical finishes in the fourth and 36th minutes as City eased to a 3-0 victory at Burnley in the first match of the Premier League. Defensive midfielder Rodri scored the other goal as City opened its title defense with a comfortable win at Turf Moor. Haaland enjoyed a spectacular first year at City by scoring 52 goals in all competitions including 36 in the league as Pep Guardiola’s team won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble. Kevin De Bruyne left in the first half after a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.