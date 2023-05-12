Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr win Football Writers’ Association awards

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland has been voted “Footballer of the Year” in England for his prolific debut season with Manchester City and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has become the first back-to-back winner of the women’s award. The Football Writers’ Association says Haaland took 82% of the vote. The 22-year-old Norway international has scored 51 goals in all competitions. Kerr won her second straight FWA award. The 29-year-old Australia international has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season. The awards are set to be presented at an FWA dinner event in London on May 25.

