Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr are English footballers of the year

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been voted footballer of the year in England for his prolific debut season with Manchester City. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has become the first back-to-back winner of the women’s award. The Football Writers’ Association says Haaland took 82% of the vote. The Norway international has 51 goals in all competitions. Kerr won her second straight FWA award. The Australia international has 26 goals in 34 club appearances.

