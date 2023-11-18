Erling Haaland out of Norway’s game against Scotland with a foot injury

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s European Championship qualifying game against Scotland on Sunday with what the national team’s doctor described as a painful foot injury. Haaland was hurt when playing in Norway’s 2-0 win over the Faeroe Islands in a friendly on Thursday. Team doctor Ola Sand says the foot injury has left Haaland in pain and with restricted movement. Sunday’s game in Glasgow won’t affect either team’s qualifying chances. Scotland has already qualified for next year’s European Championship in Germany and Norway is third in the group and can’t qualify automatically.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.