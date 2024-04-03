Erling Haaland left out of Man City starting lineup against Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s starting lineup for its Premier League clash with Aston Villa. The league’s top scorer was named as a substitute for the game at Etihad Stadium a day after City manager Pep Guardiola described Halaand as the “best striker in the world.” Guardiola still opted against naming him in a potentially crucial game in City’s title defense. Key playmaker Kevin de Bruyne was also named as a substitute. City plays at Crystal Palace on Saturday before facing Real Madrid away in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

