Erling Haaland is leaving soccer’s greatest in his wake

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It had been a relatively lean spell for Erling Haaland. That was before his record-equalling five goals in a Champions League game as Manchester City routed RB Leipzig 7-0. Haaland had only scored three in his previous nine appearances. But he is now up to 39 in 35 competitive games since joining City last summer. That number might have been higher if not for Pep Guardiola’s decision to substitute him shortly after the hour mark against Leipzig. It feels like a matter of time before the next record tumbles and Haaland leaves the game’s greats in his wake.

