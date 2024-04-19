Erling Haaland is a doubt for Man City’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has suffered a muscle injury and will be assessed ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea. City manager Pep Guardiola says the Norway striker felt discomfort during Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid and asked to be substituted. City went on to lose the match on penalties. Haaland will be monitored ahead of the game against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne was also taken off against Madrid but is expected to be play against Chelsea.

