Erling Haaland becomes Norway’s all-time leading scorer in first game as captain

OSLO (AP) — Erling Haaland has marked his first game as Norway captain by becoming his country’s all-time leading scorer. The Manchester City striker scored in the seventh and 62nd minutes of Norway’s home match against Slovenia in the Nations League for his 33rd and 34th international goals. That moved him above the late Jorgen Juve on Norway’s list of record scorers. Juve, on 33, has held the record since 1937. The 24-year-old Haaland has scored his 34 goals in just 36 games. His double put Norway 3-0 ahead in Oslo.

