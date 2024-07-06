Eritrea’s Girmay wins his second stage on this Tour de France

COLOMBEY-LES-DEUX-EGLISES, France (AP) — Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay has won a second stage at the Tour de France when he edged a sprint. Two-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar kept the yellow jersey on Saturday. Girmay, who became the first Black rider to win a Tour stage earlier this week, timed his effort perfectly at the end of the lon stretch of road leading to the finish of Stage 8. The false flat finish suited his style, and he made the most of it to edge Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud De Lie. There was no major change in the general classification. Pogacar kept a 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel, with two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard in third place, lagging 1:15 off the pace.

