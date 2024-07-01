Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay becomes the first Black African rider to win a Tour de France stage

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a Tour de France stage when he sprinted to victory in the third stage. Mark Cavendish’s pursuit of a record-breaking 35th stage win was postponed. The 39-year-old Cavendish has been tied with Eddy Merckx with 34 wins each for three years and put off retirement to try again this year at breaking the record. But Cavendish appeared to get slowed by a crash in the finale. The mostly flat 231-kilometer (144-mile) leg from Piacenza to Turin provided the first chance for a mass sprint. There are a handful of other opportunities for sprinters later in the race.

