Eritrea withdraws from qualifying for 2026 World Cup days before first game against Morocco

ZURICH (AP) — Eritrea has withdrawn from African qualifying for the 2026 World Cup just days before its opening game against Morocco. Eritrea last played a men’s international game almost four years ago. It was scheduled to open qualifying against Morocco next week but FIFA confirmed the team’s withdrawal on Friday. Morocco coach Walid Regragui on Thursday acknowledged that the game in Agadir likely wouldn’t go ahead. Morocco was a 2022 World Cup semifinalist and is favored to advance from a group that also includes Niger, Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia. The 2026 World Cup is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.