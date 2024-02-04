Erin Ambrose, Laura Stacey help Montreal beat Boston 2-1 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Erin Ambrose scored a goal and assisted on Laura Stacey’s winner in overtime to help Montreal beat Boston 2-1. Ambrose, on the left side, slipped a pass between two defenders and in front of Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel to Stacey at the far post for a tap-in goal with 2:24 left in OT. Ambrose opened the scoring with 4:01 left in the first period. Elaine Chuli got her third win in as many starts this season for Montreal and stopped 26 of the 27 shots she faced. Sophie Shirley scored her first goal of the season for Boston about 4 minutes into the third period to make it 1-1.

