Eriksson granted wish to take charge of Liverpool after being announced as manager for charity game

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sven-Goran Eriksson will finally get a chance to take charge of Liverpool. The Swedish coach said last month that he has cancer and might have less than a year to live. Eriksson is a Liverpool fan and has said his dream has always been to manage the English club. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responded to the news about Eriksson’s cancer diagnosis by offering him the opportunity to come over and help coach his squad in a training session and “have a few great hours together.” Now Liverpool has announced that Eriksson will be part of the management team for a “Legends” match against Ajax at Anfield on March 23.

