Eriksson granted wish to take charge of Liverpool after being announced as manager for charity game

By The Associated Press
Sven-Goran Eriksson, right, and former biathlon athlete Bjorn Ferry attend the Sports Gala 2024 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday Jan. 22, 2024. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Claudio Bresciani]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sven-Goran Eriksson will finally get a chance to take charge of Liverpool. The Swedish coach said last month that he has cancer and might have less than a year to live. Eriksson is a Liverpool fan and has said his dream has always been to manage the English club. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responded to the news about Eriksson’s cancer diagnosis by offering him the opportunity to come over and help coach his squad in a training session and “have a few great hours together.” Now Liverpool has announced that Eriksson will be part of the management team for a “Legends” match against Ajax at Anfield on March 23.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.