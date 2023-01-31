Eriksen facing long spell out; United set to sign Sabitzer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury. United says he will be sidelined for “an extended period.” That is likely to be until late April or early May. The 30-year-old Denmark international sustained the injury during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday. The midfielder has become a key figure under United manager Erik ten Hag. He has made 31 appearances this season. United is set to bring in Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover for Eriksen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.