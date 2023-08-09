Erik Karlsson’s uncertain summer is over. The defenseman is eager to get to work with the Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson is eager to get to work in Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired the 33-year-old Karlsson in a massive three-team trade with San Jose and Montreal. Karlsson says he didn’t have a preferred destination as trade talks dragged out over the summer but admits he was “excited” when the Penguins entered the picture. Karlsson says it was important for him to join a contender and stressed the believes Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup window remains open.

