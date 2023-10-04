Erik Karlsson in Pittsburgh is among the familiar faces in new places around the NHL

Erik Karlsson is with the Pittsburgh Penguins after a blockbuster deal from San Jose. Taylor Hall, Corey Perry and Nick Foligno joined the Chicago Blackhawks as they try to surround top pick Connor Bedard with veteran leaders. Alex DeBrincat and Jeff Petry are the most recent Michigan natives picked up by the Detroit Red Wings. And Vladimir Tarasenko is the latest addition for the Ottawa Senators in their pursuit of a playoff spot. They’re among the familiar faces in new places around the NHL.

