Erik Haula scores twice as New Jersey Devils beat Buffalo Sabres 5-4

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Erik Haula scored two goals and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Friday night.

Haula snapped a tie 14:17 into the third period, putting New Jersey ahead to stay. He also scored a short-handed goal in the second.

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt also scored in the Devils’ third win in four games. Luke Hughes had two assists.

Buffalo had won two of three, including a 6-4 victory at Ottawa on Tuesday.

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres, who dropped to 3-6-2 in their last 11 games against Devils.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.