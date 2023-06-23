Erik Haula passes up free agency to remain with Devils by signing 3-year, $9.45 million contract

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Veteran forward Erik Haula passed up a chance to enter free agency next month to remain in New Jersey after signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract with the Devils. The 32-year-old Haula had 14 goals and a career-best 27 assists for 41 points in 80 games last season. The 10th-year NHL player also provided leadership in helping a youth-laden Devils team set franchise records with 52 wins and 112 points and qualify for the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. It was Haula’s first season with New Jersey after being acquired in a trade that sent Pavel Zacha to Boston last summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.