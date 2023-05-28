Ericsson left to rue Indy 500’s decision on white-checkered finish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson was left criticizing IndyCar on Sunday when the Indianapolis 500 was red-flagged with one lap remaining, rather than ending with him in the lead under caution. Race control chose to resume the race for a white-checkered finish, and Josef Newgarden passed Ericsson on the backstretch and held on to win. Ericsson said he thought it was unsafe to resume the race directly from the pits, while other drivers said IndyCar gave fans what they wanted with a checkered flag at the end.

