Ericsson, Dixon keep Ganassi atop Indianapolis 500 speed chart for 2nd day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defending Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson looked like double trouble in Indianapolis 500 practice. First he charged to the top of the speed chart with a lap of 229.607 mph. Then he posted the top no-tow speed of the day at 224.414. Scott Dixon had the second-fastest overall lap for the second straight day as Chip Ganassi Racing had the two fastest cars in practice again. Dixon went 229.186. Speeds are expected to increase Friday when extra power is added to the cars. Qualifying is set for Saturday and Sunday. The race is set for May 28.

