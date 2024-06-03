Erickson’s 4 RBIs help Florida top Alabama and advance to the Women’s CWS semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Erickson homered and knocked in four runs, and No. 4 seed Florida beat No. 14 Alabama 6-4 to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Crimson Tide. Korbe Otis and Ariel Kowalewski each added two hits for the Gators in a game that started three hours late because of rain and lightning. Florida advanced to play three-time defending national champion Oklahoma in the semifinals on Monday. The Gators will have to beat the Sooners twice to reach the best-of-three championship series, while Oklahoma will need just one win to move on.

